Looking for authentic and empowering lesbian movies? We've got you covered! Despite progress, there's still a void to fill when it comes to queer representation. Say goodbye to inauthentic portrayals by straight men, because we're bringing you lesbian love stories that take the spotlight. Prepare for messy and chaotic characters, just like their heterosexual counterparts, and even lesbian superheroes saving the world.

Whether you're browsing Netflix or Hulu, we've curated the best lesbian movies available. From sapphic period dramas to live-action Marvel comic adaptations, these films showcase the diversity of lesbian experiences. And yes, we couldn't forget Kristen Stewart's delightful sapphic holiday rom-com.

Get ready to dive into a world of lesbian stories that deserve to be in front and center.

1. Booksmart (2019)

Release date: 2019

Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Victoria Ruesga, Mason Gooding. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Suitable for: R

R Run Time: 1h 42m

1h 42m Genre: Comedy/Teen

Comedy/Teen OTT platform: Apple TV

One of the best things about this movie is that it doesn't revolve around a tortured love story. Instead, it focuses on the journey of two best friends, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), as they embark on an unforgettable adventure before graduating high school. What sets this film apart as a lesbian story is the early goal set by Amy: to have a romantic encounter with another girl by the end of the night. Throughout the hilarious and relatable chaos they encounter, the movie offers a refreshing perspective on the tumultuous transition into adulthood.