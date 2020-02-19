One Direction Reunion: Harry Styles & Niall Horan share a warm hug at Brit Awards 2020; VIDEO

Harry Styles and Niall Horan had a mini One Direction reunion at BRIT Awards 2020 and while there weren't any photos, fans got their hands on a blurry video of the duo sharing a warm hug inside the award ceremony. Check out the video below.

It was raining musicians inside the O2 Arena in London as the BRIT Awards 2020 was underway. Some of favourite artists of 2019 had their best fashionable foot forward and killed it on the red carpet! This includes recent Grammy-winning singers Lizzo and Billie Eilish as well as two of our favourite One Direction members Harry Styles and Niall Horan. Harry was up for two BRIT awards - Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year - and even performed a heartbreaking 'water-filled' rendition of his song Falling. However, Harry lost to Stormzy and Dave for Psychodrama, respectively.

On the other hand, Niall gave the Best New Artist BRIT award to his close pal Lewis Capaldi. While the two 1D bandmates walked the red carpet, five minutes from each other, there was no photographic evidence of a mini-reunion. But, worry not Directioners as fans got their hands one blurry video from inside the BRIT Awards 2020 where Harry and Niall are seen sharing a warm hug, to leave our hearts fluttering! While we would have loved a photo, even a hug gives us some major reassurance.

Check out Harry Styles and Niall Horan hugging it out at the Brit Awards 2020 below:

Glad to know their friendship is still very much intact, inspite of One Direction going on an indefinite hiatus!

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, while speaking to Mirror, Niall was asked the age-old question of when the One Direction reunion will happen to which Horan shared, "The answer is, we don’t know. We haven’t spoken about it, and you’ll know if we do."

