Paul Giamatti celebrates his Golden Globes 2024 win in the most relatable way possible; enjoys delectable meal

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers star who won the Golden Globes Award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical category was spotted chowing down burgers at In-N-Out in Westwood, California, post the awards ceremony.

The actor went there with his girlfriend Clara Wong as well as his agent, publicist, and his manager, and we must say, it is one hell of a way to celebrate a prestigious awards win.

Paul Giamatti hits In-N-Out for a celebratory meal after winning the Best Actor Award

Paul was awarded the Best Actor Award in a Comedy or Musical at the 81st Golden Globes Awards, which took place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and the actor decided to celebrate his win by dining at In-N-Out.

Pictures posted by netizens on various social media sites show the Big Fat Liars alum seated at the fast-food restaurant, still clad in his tuxedo, with his Best Actor Golden statuette perched on the table. He was also joined by his manager and publicist, and of course, his girlfriend and plus-one for the night, Clara Wong.

Page Six reports that Giamatti ordered six double-doubles, an In-N-Out classic.

The actor later joined two glittery and star-studded afterparties, one thrown by his agency UTA and the other by NBCUniversal where he reunited with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and more.

Paul Giamatti plays a grumpy history professor in The Holdovers

Giamatti, 56 was awarded the Golden Globes honor for his performance in The Holdovers in which he played a broody boarding school professor.

In his acceptance speech at the Globes, the actor thanked teachers for their service, calling their job a tough one.

“Surely this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who has played a man who smells like fish,” he said, referring to his character of a boarding school teacher in The Holdovers.

“Teachers are good people. Gotta respect them, they do a good thing. It's a tough job, so this is for the teachers as well,” he added.

Paul also hails from a family of teachers and academicians whom he gave a nod to in his acceptance speech as well, saying, “It's a movie about a teacher. I play a teacher in it. My whole family, they are teachers. All of them, going back generations.”

Paul Giamatti was not the only one to win a Golden Globe for The Holdovers. Da’Vine Joy Randolph who played Mary Lamb in the Christmas comedy also won the Best Supporting Actress Award in a Comedy or Musical.

