Sabrina Carpenter To Soon Release Espresso Flavored Ice Cream After Song's Massive Success; Deets

Sabrina Carpenter’s career is on a roll with her successful song Espresso. Her name is on everyone’s lips because of her work and relationship with actor Barry Keoghan who starred in her new song, Please Please Please’s Music Video

Now the 25-year-old is expanding the Espresso fame and career trajectory by creatively making an espresso-flavoured ice cream. With the current summer season in the US, this is one of the smart moves by Carpenter.

Details about Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso flavored Ice Cream

The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and shared that she has partnered up with Van Leeuwen for the espresso-flavoured ice cream. In the picture, we can see the hitmaker holding a blue ice cream carton which features the cover art of her single.

She also disclosed when it will be available. The singer wrote, “Available starting JUNE 28th!!!!!” We also got to see a sneak peek of what ice cream would look like.

In the next photo, the Because I Liked A Boy singer shared an insight into the “chocolate-swirled” ice cream that sat in the open blue carton, per People.

She wrote, “It is that sweet.” As per the outlet, The lyrics of Espresso played in the background. To be specific, the lines from the song were, "Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh/Is it that sweet? I guess so.” "Say you can't sleep, baby, I know/That's that me, espresso."

As of now, there is no official annpouncemt by Van Leeuwen regarding their collaboration with the 25-year-old singer. Regardless, the pop star's fans will always be eager to know about her upcoming ventures.

Please Please Please grab Sabrina Carpenter’s fans' attention

After Espresso’s hit, it seems that the singer is not going to slow down any time soon as she dropped her new song titled Please Please Please, on June 6. It did not take too long to become a prime topic of discussion among netizens.

People were surprised as the song's music video featured her boyfriend and the star of Saltburn, Barry Keoghan. The pair have been hitting the headlines since the start of 2024. The song has already made rounds on the internet due to its catchy lyrics and the storyline portrayed in the video.

The song’s has garnered an impressive amount of views on YouTube. Carpenter posted about it on her Instagram stories. Along with that, on her IG stories, she also posted a few content creators’s TikTok videos that featured her latest song.

