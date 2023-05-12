Taylor Swift's Nashville concert: Fan recalls feeling 'unsafe'; Compares it to ‘Travis Scott fatality’

Taylor Swift is currently making headlines for her Eras Tour. However, her fans were swept away in a thunderstorm on Sunday when they arrived at her concert in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. As a result of the pouring rain, the fans had to huddle in crowds under the limited covered areas and find shelter from the rain. One of the concertgoers has posted a video on TikTok describing how she was ‘scared’ and ‘terrified’ during the incident.

Fan describes feeling ‘terrified’

Taylor Swift’s concert in Nashville was delayed by 4 hours on Sunday. The singer came on stage hours after the scheduled timings and performed while being drenched in the rain. In the hours that the rain kept pouring, fans were forced to crowd under limited spots with shelter in the venue. A source claimed that people were fainting, having panic attacks, and throwing up while being forced to gather so close to each other.

A concertgoer posted a video describing their “scary” experience online. In a video posted to TikTok, a fan named Andrea spoke about the concert. “I love Taylor Swift with all my heart. I’m one of her biggest fans,” she started off the video, which now has over one million views. “But I felt uncomfortable, unsafe, and terrified at some points,” she said, referencing the fact that people were crowded in a tight space. Andrea, who had VIP tickets, said she had to go “underneath the stadium seats where the concessions are.”

She continued, “At first, it was a little crowded, but it was fine. But for three and a half of those four hours, I was standing shoulder to shoulder with nowhere to go. … I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone was towering over me.” She also added that the security was being “aggressive,” and the paramedics were struggling to get to the people who needed help.

Fan compares Taylor’s concert to Astroworld

Andrea went to compare the situation at the concert with Travis Scott’s Astroworld situation. The fan recalled, “It got really tight in there. I literally thought it was going to be, like, another Travis Scott fatality. I’ve never been so scared for my life. I couldn’t leave. I couldn’t move. There was nowhere to go.”

Travis Scott’s Astroworld fatality

In November 2021, 10 people lost their lives after a “crowd crush” at Travis Scott’s concert. Hundreds of people were injured at the Atroworld concert in Houston when the crowd started pushing towards the front when Travis Scott was performing on stage. The concert was part of a two-day music festival.

Andrea went on to face severe backlash after she compared Swift’s Nashville concert incident to the Astroworld fatality. She later switched off her comments after facing backlash for the comparison she made between the two situations.

A person commented on Andrea’s video, writing, “No way she compared it to the Travis Scott concert.” Another added, “as someone who was actually at Astroworld 2021, she could literally never imagine what that was like. as soon as she made the comment, I had to stop.”

