Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, known from The Golden Bachelor, are currently living apart. Turner resides in his lake house in Indiana, while Nist is based in New Jersey. Read on to know the reason.

Why are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist not living together?

According to a report from TMZ, The Golden Bachelor couple aren't living together despite being married for three months. However, fans need not be concerned, as sources have shed light on the reasons behind their separate living arrangements. The process of relocating from their respective homes is described as "time-consuming", contributing to the delay in updating their living situation.

Despite their physical distance, the couple is actively considering their future living arrangements. Charleston, South Carolina, has emerged as a potential location due to its proximity to Nist's family, including her son and grandchildren, and its appeal as a midpoint between their current residences.

Additionally, Nist, who is currently employed as a compliance officer in New Jersey, is still contemplating her professional plans. Both Turner and Nist share strong bonds with their families, making any decision to relocate a challenging one for them. Sources revealed to the outlet that, “moving away from either would be difficult for them.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa are 'still madly in love'; Reports

Despite their decision to live separately for the time being, Turner and Nist's commitment to their relationship remains steadfast. Sources close to the couple affirm that they are deeply in love and committed to making their marriage work. One insider told TMZ that, they both are 'still madly in love and want to make the marriage work'.

They prioritize spending time together and ensuring regular visits, as evidenced by Turner's Instagram post from March 17, where Nist accompanied him to his granddaughter's volleyball game in Indiana.

Their enduring love was further highlighted by their joint attendance at the recent Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose special, where fellow Golden Bachelor alumni joined them. The couple were joined by runner-up Leslie Fhima, Sandra Mason, Kathy Swarts, and Noles, the latter two of whom recently launched a podcast together titled Golden Hour.

For fans eager to relive their journey, both The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Wedding are available for streaming on Hulu.