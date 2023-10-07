'To be disruptive in any way...': When Dwayne Johnson recalled he wanted to be known by his real name 'to have a real career in Hollywood'

Dwayne Johnson, a prominent figure in the world of Hollywood, has delivered a plethora of successful movies. Despite his remarkable Hollywood career, fans have always cherished the persona he portrayed in WWE as The Rock. He commenced his journey as a WWE wrestler and rapidly ascended to superstar status on television. Beyond his impressive physique and distinctive attitude, people have consistently admired his adeptness on the microphone, particularly when engaging in verbal duels with fellow wrestlers.

Nonetheless, his popularity and commitment within the wrestling ring ultimately propelled him into Hollywood, where he swiftly gained recognition as one of the greatest actors of all time. However, there was a time during which Dwayne Johnson expressed his desire to be addressed by his real name rather than his in-ring persona. Here's the complete narrative.

Dwayne Johnson’s views on his Hollywood career



Despite having a successful career in a variety of hit films, people consistently preferred referring to him by his wrestling name, The Rock. In a 2019 interview with Digital Spy , Dwayne Johnson delved into his Hollywood journey, challenges, and achievements. During the interview, he shared his perspective on his name, stating, "When I came to the realization that I aspired to establish a legitimate Hollywood career and, hopefully, enjoy long-lasting success, I felt a desire to be recognized by my actual name, Dwayne Johnson. I also understood that this transition would require patience and time.

Dwayne Johnson’s views on his in-ring name

Dwayne Johnson embarked on his Hollywood career with the iconic film The Mummy Returns in 2001. During that period, he was at the peak of his wrestling career and had retained the nickname The Rock despite transitioning to acting. Subsequently, he appeared in other movies, but he continued to be commonly referred to as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

On this matter, he expressed his deliberate approach, stating, "I sensed no urgency in making a sudden transition, and I understood that it would require time. I did not wish for the transition to disrupt anything, and I refrained from making any dramatic declarations, such as announcing that I would only go by 'Dwayne Johnson' from now on and that 'The Rock' should no longer be used to refer to me. I never had any intention of doing that."

In short, he never took issue with individuals referring to him as The Rock or Dwayne Johnson. He has consistently expressed gratitude for his wrestling career, acknowledging WWE for the level of fame and recognition it provided him as The Rock.

