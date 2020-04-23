The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Here's all you need to know about the star cast, release, trailer and more

The makers of The Vampire Diaries have renewed the show for its 9th season to be premiered in 2021.

The Vampire Diaries concluded with eight hit seasons. The series initially aired on television from September 10, 2009 to March 10, 2017 with 171 episodes. The makers of the supernatural teen drama had announced that the eighth installment, comprising 16 episodes, will be the concluding season of the show. However, after The Vampire Diaries began streaming on Netflix, the show's popularity touched the sky, leaving the viewers demanding for season 9. Hence, the producers are planning the show's renewal.

Ian Somerhalder who is known for playing Damon Salvatore in the series has reportedly rejected reprising his character in season 9. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley who have brought the characters Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore to life have also declined to touch their iconic roles once again. The significant characters and the author have refused to return to the series and the new star cast is being decided by the makers.

The makers of The Vampire Diaries have decided to renew the show with a set of fresh actors reprising the iconic roles. However, its filming will begin only after the Coronavirus situation fades away. The tentative release date for the 9th season of the supernatural drama is March 2021. Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries will be returning after 3 years ever since its last season was aired in 2017.

The show's renewal comes as a piece of good news for all The Vampire Diaries fans who are eagerly waiting to find out about the next development in the popular teen show!

