90 Day Fiancé: Angela's Daughter Skyla Asks Her To Hire 'Private Investigator' To Check Into Michael's Past Amid Safety Concerns

Angela is increasingly worried about Michael and has decided to take action. On the July 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela’s daughter, Skyla, convinced her to hire a private investigator to check into Michael’s past. Angela has been troubled by Michael’s behavior, especially concerning his phone activity while he was waiting for his U.S. visa in Africa.

90 Day Fiancé: Angela's daughter Skyla asks her to hire a private investigator

Skyla pointed out that Angela doesn’t trust Michael and suggested that hiring a private investigator might help ease her worries. Skyla advised Angela to let someone else handle the investigation if she didn’t want to do it herself.

She said during the recent episode, "If you don't trust him, you don't want to do the legwork for it, you don't want to do the digging, just hire somebody to do it, get a private investigator or something and have them look into it for your peace of mind. It sounds like, to me, you don't trust what you see — at least trust what somebody else finds."

In a confessional, Angela said she wanted to give Michael a fair chance in the U.S. before starting the investigation because she was scared of what she might find. Later, Angela and Skyla met with a private investigator named Todd.

They discussed the ups and downs of Angela and Michael’s relationship, including Michael’s recent search for life insurance policies, which Skyla interpreted as a sign that Michael might be plotting against Angela.

Skyla express concerns about mother's safety

Skyla was concerned that Michael might be trying to get Angela to leave everyone behind and was eager to expose him. She said during the show, "Mama just keeps hiding for him, hiding for him, and it's just — it's sickening how she just... I mean, you do seem like one of them old, naive old ladies that get scammed."

Skyla was worried for her mother’s safety and believed the investigator would uncover serious issues, such as scamming, lying, or cheating. At the end of the meeting, Angela told the investigator that if he finds Michael is truly scamming her, she is ready to end their relationship.

Angela felt she had already done everything for Michael and is now prepared to sacrifice their marriage to uncover the truth. 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

