Meg Ryan, who stumbled into acting during her college years, ruled the romantic comedy scene for more than 20 years. The actress has had a brilliant career over the last 30 years, which has made her one of the most popular actors of her generation. Meg Ryan started her acting career in 1981 and appeared in a few small roles before joining the cast of the CBS soap opera As the World Turns in 1982.

However, it was her appearances in a string of successful romantic comedies in the 1990s that catapulted her to prominence. Since then, Ryan has grown to become one of Hollywood's biggest and most successful actors.

1. When Harry Met Sally

Release Date: 21 July 1989

When Harry Met Sally is widely regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies ever made. It is an amazing, heartwarming, and humorous narrative of two college grads (Ryan and Billy Crystal). Harry and Sally explore love relationships for more than ten years, wondering what the answer is.

For ten years, Harry and Sally explore romantic relationships while considering the answer to that question. Eventually, they realize that friends might sometimes be the ideal partners. After meeting at a bookstore, the two recross paths ten years later. Furthermore, they make an effort to maintain their friendship without allowing emotions to get in the way.

2. Sleepless in Seattle

Release Date: June 25, 1993.

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in yet another amusing romantic comedy, Sleepless in Seattle. This time around, Ryan and Hanks' collaboration produces an enthralling tale about a widower man who rediscovers love due to his son, who phones a talk radio show to try and find his father a loving companion.

The entire film centers on Jonah's attempts to arrange a meeting between Sam and Annie; it's a novel love tale in which the two main characters don't meet until the very end. Sleepless in Seattle has become a modern-day romantic classic because of its Oscar-nominated script by Nora Ephron, an Oscar-nominated song, and hits from the big band era.

3. Joe Versus the Volcano

Release Date: 9 March 1990

Joe Versus the Volcano, a dark comedy directed by John Patrick Shanley and starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in their first collaboration, explores the meaning of life by telling the gripping tale of a hypochondriac who, upon discovering he is dying, attempts to throw himself into a volcano.

Joe Versus the Volcano is a humorous screwball comedy that appeals to fans of the genre. Meg Ryan demonstrates her breadth of acting skills by playing all three of the female protagonists in addition to providing the voice of a flight attendant on the Los Angeles trip. Not only does Shanley's film showcase Ryan's abilities, but it's also a fun, entertaining watch that will prevent boredom.

4. Innerspace

Release Date: 1 July 1987

Following an attack by a rival group, pilot Lt. Tuck Pendleton (Dennis Quaid) is downsized and unintentionally implanted into hypochondriac Jack Putter (Martin Short) during a covert experiment. When Jack realizes what's going on, he enlists the help of writer Lydia Maxell (Ryan), who was once Tuck's lover.

The three of them set out on a mission to defeat the enemy and release Tuck before his air runs out. The movie earned an Oscar for its visual effects even though it wasn't a big box office smash at the time. With its unique blend of comedy, romance, science fiction, and adventure, it has since become a cult favorite.

5. When a Man Loves a Woman

Release Date: 29 April 1994

When a Man Loves a Woman, which was directed by Luis Mandoki and is based on 10 pages of notes written by renowned director Orson Welles, examines how complicated relationships can be while emphasizing the effects of addiction. It depicts the problems of an ideal marriage (Adrian and Andy Garcia in a memorable performance) whose solid bond begins to deteriorate as the wife develops an alcohol problem. Ryan's performance was well appreciated, and she was shortlisted for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

6. Top Gun

Release Date: 16 May 1986

In one of the biggest movies of the 1980s, Meg Ryan had a small but memorable role in her feature film debut. She portrays Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Anthony Edwards, Maverick's (Tom Cruise) closest buddy. The movie became the top-grossing film of that year, received an Oscar for the song Take My Breath Away, and went on to become one of the most popular pop culture successes in cinematic history

After Top Gun, Ryan left enough of an impact to be chosen for the next year's Innerspace film. The action movie starring Tom Cruise is about students trying to be the best in their class at the US Navy's top jet weapons school.

7. In the Cut

Release Date: 22 October 2003

An intriguing psychological thriller called In the Cut revolves around Professor Frannie Avery (Ryan), who is having an affair with an NYPD Detective (Mark Ruffalo) who is looking into the death of a young woman in her neighborhood. Malloy becomes convinced that there is a serial killer on the loose after learning that a portion of the girl's body was discovered in Frannie's apartment yard.

Jane Campion's 2003 film is one of Ryan's best, including a compelling story, some surprising turns, and some gory murder sequences.

8. City of Angels

Release Date: 10 April 1998

In this fantastical tale, angel Seth (played by Nicholas Cage) develops feelings for compassionate doctor Maggie (played by Ryan), and he must choose between staying eternal and turning into a human to be with her. Maggie has to go above her insecurity to have faith in something she cannot see. Ryan's moving performance earned her several positive reviews, and the movie did well at the box office.

9. The Doors

Release Date: 4 January 1967

The Door starring Meg Ryan chronicles the life and times of Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer), the lead singer of the renowned and important 1960s rock group, providing insight into his time as a UCLA film student and, eventually, his demise. Ryan captures the essence of Pamela Courson in this fascinating and informative musical biography.

10. You've Got Mail

Release Date: 18 December 1998

You've Got Mail, the third movie starring Hanks and Ryan, is unquestionably one of the actress's greatest feature pictures. The American romantic comedy, directed by Nora Ephron, narrates a creative tale of two individuals who fall in love over the internet without realizing they are rival bookshop owners. You've Got Mail is an unquestionably charming and feel-good film that should be seen by everyone who appreciates the genre, despite its occasional predictability.

