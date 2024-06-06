Does Kylie Jenner's Family Want Her To 'Walk Away' From Beau Timothee Chalamet? Here's What We Know

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been the talk of the town for a whole year now. Rumors started swirling in August 2023 about a possible breakup. However, the media quickly set the record straight and confirmed that the couple is still going strong. And to top it off, they made a sizzling appearance at the Golden Globes this year.

However, recent news broke that Jenner and Chalamet are reportedly having relationship problems, and The Kardashians are involved! Reports suggest that the K-clan want their billionaire sister to “walk away” from the Wonka star. The update comes after Jenner and Chalamet decided to remain low-key about their highly public love affair.

Are The Kardashians advising Kylie Jenner to walk away?

With much of the world invested in the Jenner-Chalamet relationship, it comes as a shocker that the Dune star is reportedly not as “invested.” A recent report by Daily Mail quoted an insider claiming that Kylie Jenner’s family “fear it is becoming evident” that Timothée Chalamet, 28, is “not as invested in their relationship” as herself.

"Kylie is madly in love with Timothée and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last. But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t,” the insider further stated.

Even though the Kardashians feel that Kylie, who shares two kids with ex-Travis Scott, is “more humble and real” when with the French-American star, they feel a sense of one-sidedness from the relationship currently.

The speculation around their relationship transpired from the fact that Jenner, 26, and Chalamet haven’t made a public appearance together since the Golden Globes in January. But another source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple are “still seeing each other” but have zeroed down on their public appearances.

The make-up mogul and Chalamet’s love affair went public after they were spotted kissing at Beyonce’s concert in September 2023. Earlier, Jenner was seen at the Call Me By Your Name star’s Beverly Hills home in LA. Chalamet is currently working on the Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey.

Why have Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kept a low profile?

The celebrities are taking time off the limelight as a couple because Chalamet reportedly wanted to promote Dune 2 without any distractions. Other insiders told the Daily Mail in March that the actor is keen on letting his talent take the spotlight rather than events in his personal life.

“His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating,” the insider revealed while adding that the actor’s relationship with Jenner also remains a priority.

Well, Chalamet’s effort to let “the movie speak for itself” paid off it seems since Dune: Part Two was a massive blockbuster becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 yet.

Similarly, his co-star Zendaya had also refrained from creating buzz about her relationship with Tom Holland to distract the promotion of Dune 2, per the report.

