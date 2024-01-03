Jisoo turns 29: From classic trench coat to fun co-ord set, pick best fashion moment of BLACKPINK member
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo turned 29 today. The singer is not only known for her pretty visuals but her sense of style too. Pick your favorite outfit worn by Jisoo.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo stands out as more than just a typical K-pop visual; she has earned the informal title of Miss Korea for her flawless style and breathtaking beauty. What sets her apart and makes everyone aspire to be 'that Typa Girl'? Jisoo's sense of fashion and style consistently ranks at the highest level.
The birthday girl's Instagram account serves as a testament to her impeccable taste. Through numerous outfits and posts, she showcases a perfect blend of visuals, clothing, and makeup, capturing the attention and admiration of fans worldwide. Jisoo's ability to effortlessly shine in every aspect, from her stunning looks to her wardrobe choices, has solidified her reputation as a fashion icon in the K-pop industry.
BLACKPINK Jisoo’s outfits
Jisoo's winter grunge look with trench coat
BLACKPINK's Jisoo is starting on a stylish note with a Matrix-inspired leather trench coat. The BLACKPINK member rocked a chic black leather trench coat, layering it over a black turtle-neck top for a glossy and fashionable look. She effortlessly paired it with cream wide-legged pants, and the ensemble was perfectly completed with a pair of chunky black boots.
Jisoo’s red and black mini-dress
Jisoo looked stunning in a red and black dress featuring a charming emerald piece at its center. The freestyle bottom part beautifully contrasts with the vibrant red top, creating a fun and balanced look without one element overpowering the other.
Jisoo's black-pink Pinkchella outfit
Jisoo sported a delightful black and pink co-ord set, perfectly resonating with her group's name, BLACKPINK. In a charming pink shade, the top features a cute flower bow that adds a touch of playfulness. The top contrasts stylishly with the black corset underneath, creating a visually appealing ensemble. Completing the look, the frilly layered pink skirt for the bottom adds a perfect finishing touch to the outfit.
Jisoo’s long black dress
Jisoo donned a chic and elegant black dress for the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which she attended alongside other BLACKPINK members. The long dress featured puff shoulders and a square neck, beautifully showcasing the collarbones and visuals of the FLOWER singer.
Jisoo’s silvery two-piece
In one of her BORN PINK tour appearances, Jisoo rocked a dazzling two-piece ensemble entirely in silver. The shimmery outfit consisted of a cute top paired with a mini skirt. The contrast of both the top and skirt perfectly complemented her stunning visuals, and the abundance of sequins added a radiant shimmer, making her stand out and shine on stage.
Jisoo's tie-dye Paris two-piece
In Paris, Jisoo opted for a tie-dye blue outfit featuring shades of white, blue, and green. The ensemble included a charming long-sleeve top adorned with pastel colors paired with a straight skirt in similar soothing hues. The overall look exuded calming vibes, showcasing Jisoo's effortless style and fashion sense.
Pick your favorite outfit of Jisoo from the poll below!
