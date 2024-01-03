Happy Birthday BLACKPINK's Jisoo: Acting journey from Epik High's Spoiler MV to Snowdrop and Influenza

BLACKPINK's Jisoo cuts the cake on January 3. The idol had been a part of various advertisements and music videos prior to her debut. Her first official acting gig was with Snowdrop in which she took the lead along with Jung Hae In. She will also be appearing in the drama Influenza and the film Omniscient Reader. Here is a look at Jisoo's acting career.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo in her pre-debut days

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been a part of several advertisements and music videos with various artists. She appeared in the music video of I'm Different by Lee Hi and Sulhyun featuring Bobby. In the video, she can be seen spending a good time with Bobby as they explore the amusement park together. Jisoo also appeared in Epik High's music video Spoiler + Happen Ending. The music video follows a couple who were once happy and adorable together. As time passes, things get tougher for them and the distance grows. This leads to frequent fights and hurt which affects their relationship.

Jisoo made an appearance in the 2015 hit drama The Producers which featured IU, Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Hyo Jin and more. She took on the role of a rookie named Kim Ji Soo. This was the first time she appeared in a drama. The same year she appeared in the advertisement for Samsonite Red along with Lee Min Ho. The idol prior to her debut also starred in the advertisement for the game Angel Stone. In 2016, she collaborated with her senior, iKON and they were together featured in the advertisement for LG smartphones. There were a series of videos which were launched for the promotion of the brand. Finally, in August 2016, Jisoo debuted as an idol with BLACKPINK.

Jisoo as Eun Young Ro in Snowdrop

Snowdrop was BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first venture into the acting world. She took on the role of Eun Young Ro who is a daughter of a politician but lives a simple life in a college hostel with her friends. The character might seem like a simple daughter a rich man at a glance. But she turns out to be much more than that. While she goes all out to help a stranger whom she believes is a university student who is protesting and running from the police, she is also unafraid and courageous. As she helps this person, she risks her own stability. Though she ends up falling for this man, she takes charge and goes against him when it comes to protecting her loved ones.

Snowdrop is set in 1987 when South Korea was going through a socio-political turmoil. The drama tells the love story between a South Korean university student and a North Korean spy in this background of political stress. The plot is inspired by true events though it also received criticism for its portrayal of history and events from the public.

Influenza

Influenza is a fantasy thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak.

The story has been adapted from the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon. The project is being directed by Yoon Sung Hyun who has previously worked on Time to Hunt, Bleak Night, Jury and more. The script was written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won. Ji Ho Jin also wrote for A Shop for Killers and When Time Stopped. Han Jin Won has worked on award-winning projects like Parasite and Okja.

Omniscient Reader

Omniscient Reader is a highly anticipated project especially because of the star cast. Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho along with Jisoo will be featured in the film. It is expected to be released in 2025. The film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song.

The film will tell the story of an officer employee Dokja who loves reading the web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse'. One day the word of the novel becomes a reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from doom.

Kim Byung Woo is directing the film. He also took on the projects Take Point, The Terror Live and Written. His project The Great Flood is also under production.

