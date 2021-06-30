John Mayer reacts to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of his song; Rosé responds back in a adorable way

Click here to see the cute social interaction that John Mayer and Rosé had.

The premiere episode of the highly-anticipated variety show ‘The Sea I Desire’ made its way to headlines and was the talk of the town. While a major part was because of the star-studded cast of Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew, Yoon Jong Shin and Lee Soo Hyun. Another part was because the first-ever guest on the show was none other than BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

As each member wore their respective professional hats, Rosé performed John Mayer’s hit song Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. The idols prepared homemade dishes for the guests while Rosé performed a stunning cover of the song. Her vocals transformed the atmosphere into a calming one, with everyone getting lost in her performance. The clip of her performing the song started doing rounds on social media, and eventually reached the OG singer, John Mayer! Not just fans, but it seems like even the original creator loved Rosé’s rendition. He uploaded a story on his Instagram, tagging Rosé’s account, used a Rosé sticker too and wrote, “This is gorgeous.”

Take a look at the screenshot of his story below:

John Mayer has also not been much active on Twitter since 2018, but fans noticed that he liked and retweeted the video with the same caption too! As fans couldn’t believe their eyes, apparently even BLACKPINK’s Rosé couldn’t! She reposted the story on her own account, and wrote, “Whaat…? No way…. Pinch me.”

Check out her story here:

We love these small interactions between top artists in the Korean music and Western music industry! Don’t you?

Credits :JTBC Youtube

