Mirzapur 3 EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi shares an update on the show; Deets Inside

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and has received a lot of appreciation for playing Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur season 1 and 2. The second season was unveiled in October last year, and the show was renewed for a third part in the same year. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked about an update on the show, here’s what Tripathi had to say. “That producers will be able to tell you, but I know that it’s being written,” says Pankaj.

When further prodded about the shooting details, the actor responds, “Amazon and Excel will be able to comment on that.” Meanwhile, Pankaj, who will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is happy about theatres being reopened again. “Covid is under control and the authorities have opened up the cinemas. In these tough times, if we can bring a smile to someone’s face that is a big relief in it’s own self. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a family entertainer, which will make you laugh in the theatres and forget the outside world for 2-3 hours,” he says.

Pankaj is also excited for Kabir Khan’s ‘83, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh. “Both (Bunty Aur Babli 2 and ‘83) are for the theatres. ‘83 has games and matches. Everyone in India had seen the match in 1983, and to recreate it was challenging. I have been told it's been made really well. So I am equally excited for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and ‘83. People should go to theatres and enjoy these films, and I will go with my family too,” Pankaj signs off.

