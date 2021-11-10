EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas gets an OTT premiere; SRK production is a Kahaani spin off

In November, 2019, Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Red Chillies Entertainment, announced that Diya Ghosh will direct Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh. The film serves as a spin off to the iconic Bob Biswas character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller, Kahaani. It went on floors by early 2020, and the shoot was wrapped up by December last year. And now, we have learnt that this much awaited thriller has opted for a direct to digital premiere.

“Bob Biswas is all set for a direct to digital premiere on Zee 5. The team has locked the deal, and are in the process of deciding on an ideal release date. Given the names associated with the project, the idea is to make it the big attraction for the platform to grab maximum eyeballs,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire team is excited to present this edge of the seat crime thriller to viewers.

In the film, Abhishek plays the titular role and details of Chitrangada’s character have been kept under wraps. The film is produced under SRK’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Bob Biswas, the banner also has the Jasmeet K Reen directed Darlings fronted by Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew under their kitty. An update on it’s release is still awaited. There’s also Atlee’s upcoming actioner with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover that’s under production at the moment.

For Zee 5, this would be their big premiere after the recently released Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, and is presently shooting for the third season of his OTT show, Breathe. The actor also has the Dinesh Vijan production, Dasvi under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

