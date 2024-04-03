On Vikrant Massey's birthday, know how 12th Fail star got his first acting role; and it was not by giving auditions

Today, on Vikrant Massey's birthday, we celebrate his journey from television to the big screen. Initially finding his footing in TV and web series, Massey worked hard to establish himself as an actor. With notable roles in films like Chhapaak and the recently released 12th Fail, he has solidified his presence in Bollywood.

Massey's versatility shines through in his performances, earning him acclaim and recognition. As we honor his accomplishments, it's undeniable that Massey has become a force to reckon with in the industry, captivating audiences with his talent and leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Vikrant Massey got his first break while standing outside a washroom

Vikrant Massey's path to Bollywood stardom is unlike any other. In a candid interview with Mashable India, Massey shared the unique story of how he landed his first break in the industry. It all began when he was approached outside a restroom queue by a woman who asked if he could act. Intrigued, Massey agreed to meet with them and was offered ₹6000 per episode for a role.

Despite the modest pay, Massey saw it as an opportunity to pursue his dream of acting. With determination and a willingness to learn, Massey embraced the chance to hone his craft and eventually make a name for himself in Bollywood.

Vikrant Massey's filmography

Vikrant Massey's acting journey began in television back in 2007, when he debuted as Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Alongside TV gigs, he showcased his dancing skills with Shiamak Davar. He gained recognition with roles like Prince Dharam in Dharam Veer and Shyam Singh in Balika Vadhu.

Massey made his big Bollywood debut with Lootera and stepped into his first lead role in Konkona Sensharma's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj (2017). Following this, he appeared in various films such as Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and the widely acclaimed crime drama series Mirzapur (2018), among others.

Massey starred in notable films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. He was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report.

