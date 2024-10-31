Kabir Khan recalls not going to YRF studios for Kabul Express as he used to think Aditya Chopra didn’t exist: ‘He’s just being created by Yash Chopra…’

Kabir Khan is one of the most acclaimed directors in the industry, known for creating some of the most beloved blockbuster films. Recently, he took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about not meeting with Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra regarding Kabul Express. He recalled a humorous incident where, at that time, people believed that Yash Chopra had invented a mythical figure named Aditya Chopra to scare others, and no one was certain if he truly existed.

In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Kabir recalled that he approached various studios for Kabul Express, except for Yash Raj Films, as he thought they wouldn’t be interested in making a movie like it and also recalled an infamous joke about Aditya Chopra's existence.

He said, "So, there was one studio that I did not go to, which was Yash Raj Films, because there was a joke that Aditya Chopra doesn't exist; he's just being created by Yash Chopra to scare people."

Kabir then recalled his experience of meeting Aditya Chopra, mentioning that upon entering the office, a lady informed him that Aditya was waiting for him.

He vividly remembered that moment as he stepped into the room of the legendary Aditya Chopra, who was cleaning his reading glasses while standing behind his desk. Aditya looked at him and expressed his admiration for Kabir's script, saying it had moved him and asking when they could start making the film.

Advertisement

The New York director noted that he had been transparent about his intentions from the beginning. When he inquired about hiring a writer, Aditya questioned the need for one, stating that he wanted Kabir to create exactly what he had written.

As a result, Kabir became a writer by default, and he went on to explain how things progressed from there after Kabul Express.

Khan has carved a unique niche in the film industry with his direction of impactful movies such as Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger, New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Chandu Champion among others. His ability to blend engaging storytelling with cultural themes has earned him critical acclaim and a special place among India’s top filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday admits he wanted her to focus on achieving stardom first; ‘I used to have fights with her because…’