7 best John Abraham action movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat

John Abraham’s action movies have established himself as one of Bollywood's leading action stars. With his impressive physique and commanding screen presence, Abraham has brought to life a range of dynamic characters in high-octane thrillers. From his role as the menacing Kabir in Dhoom to the intense undercover agent Vikram Singh in Madras Cafe, his characters often blend physical prowess with emotional depth.

His portrayal of complex antagonists and heroic figures in films like Shootout at Wadala, RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, and Ek Villain Returns highlights his versatility and commitment to the genre, making him a standout performer in Indian cinema's action landscape.

7 best John Abraham action movies that will leave you spellbound:

Force

Cast: John Abraham, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, Mohnish Behl

IMDb Rating: 6.5.10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Force is an Indian action thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. The movie stars John Abraham in a prominent dual role as both a police officer and his twin brother. Abraham plays the character of ACP Vishnu, a dedicated and fearless cop, who is on a mission to dismantle a powerful drug cartel.

His performance includes high-octane action sequences and intense confrontations with the antagonist. John Abraham’s portrayal of Vishnu showcases his physical prowess and commitment to justice, making the film a gripping watch.

RAW

Cast: John Abraham, Geetika Vidya, Shadaab Khan, Mouni Roy, Sikandar Kher, Jackie Shroff

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: YouTube

RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter is an espionage thriller directed by Robbie Grewal. The film stars John Abraham in a compelling dual role as Romeo and Akbar, who later becomes Walter. He portrays a patriotic Indian intelligence officer who is recruited by the Indian government to go undercover as a Pakistani national to gather critical intelligence.

John Abraham’s roles involve complex undercover operations, high-stakes espionage, and intense action sequences, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the character’s emotional depth and physical demands.

Shootout at Wadala

Cast: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Ronit Roy

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Shootout at Wadala is a crime drama film directed by Sanjay Gupta, based on real events. The movie features John Abraham in a pivotal role as Manya Surve, a notorious gangster. John Abraham's portrayal of Manya Surve captures the character’s rise from a college student to a feared underworld figure.

The film chronicles Manya's criminal journey and his confrontations with law enforcement, offering a gripping narrative of gang violence and rivalry. Abraham’s performance highlights his intense and commanding presence in the gritty portrayal of the notorious gangster.

Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna, Prakash Belawadi, Ajay Ratnam

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Madras Cafe is a political thriller directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars John Abraham as Vikram Singh, an Indian intelligence officer tasked with uncovering a plot against the Indian government. Set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war, Abraham's character is deeply involved in the covert operations and high-stakes espionage surrounding the conflict.

His portrayal of Vikram Singh is marked by a blend of intensity and emotional depth, as he navigates the complex political landscape and faces personal and professional challenges.

Ek Villain Returns

Cast: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Karishma Sharma, Elena Roxana

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ek Villain Returns is an action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. John Abraham stars as the main antagonist, a ruthless and enigmatic villain named 'Rudra.' His character is a complex figure with a dark past, engaging in a series of intense and dramatic confrontations.

Abraham’s performance as Rudra is marked by his commanding screen presence and ability to portray a menacing and multifaceted character, driving the film’s suspenseful and action-packed narrative.

Dishoom

Cast: John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Salim, Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Dishoom is an action-comedy film directed by Rohit Dhawan. John Abraham plays the role of Kabir, a tough and dedicated officer in the Indian army. His character is tasked with tracking down a high-profile criminal who has kidnapped a prominent cricketer. The film combines high-octane action with humor and features Abraham in a dynamic and physically demanding role, showcasing his skills in both intense action sequences and comedic moments.

Dhoom

Cast: John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Esha Deol

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action

Release Year: 2004

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Dhoom is an action film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. John Abraham stars as the film’s main antagonist, Kabir, a charismatic and skilled motorcycle racer who leads a gang of robbers. His character is known for his daring heists and high-speed chases.

John Abraham’s portrayal of Kabir combines charm and menace, making him a memorable villain in this stylish and adrenaline-pumping film. The movie's engaging plot and action sequences, along with Abraham's dynamic performance, established Dhoom as a significant hit and a popular franchise starter.

John Abraham's action movies underscore his significant contribution to Bollywood's action genre. His diverse roles, ranging from charismatic villains to heroic agents, showcase his exceptional ability to bring intensity and authenticity to the screen. Whether it's through high-speed chases, gripping drama, or intense confrontations, Abraham's performances consistently captivate audiences and elevate the films he stars in.

