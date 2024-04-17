Adil Hussain regrets doing Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh; reveals walking out of theater due to THIS reason

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh took the box office by storm and also drew sharp criticism for the lead character portrayed by Kapoor. The movie was an adaptation of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Now, Adil Hussain, who played the role of a professor in Vanga's movie, has opened up about how he landed the role, mentioning that initially, he did not want to do it.

Adil Hussain regrets doing Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

In a recent chat with AP podcast, Adil admitted that he agreed to do Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Kabir Singh without reading the script first. He said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on.” Adil said that he went to watch the film in a theatre after the release and walked out in 20 minutes. “I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh.”

Adil Hussain said that he felt Kabir Singh was a movie that didn't treat women well and made him feel bad about himself. He talked about the director, saying that while people can make any movie they want, he doesn't have to agree with them. He said, "I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn't have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified," he said.

I did not get the time to read the script: Adil Hussain

In the same podcast, Adil revealed that he didn't have time to read the full script, and the makers sent him the script for Arjun Reddy instead. He also mentioned that he asked his manager to negotiate for more money to dissuade them from casting him, but that didn't happen.

Adil recalled, 'I told my manager, ask for a lot of money, they'll probably say no, but they agreed, so I went ahead and did it,' he explained. 'I liked the scene I did; it was a good scene, so I assumed the film would also be good. But when I went to watch the film, I thought, 'What am I doing here?' You have no idea how embarrassed I felt.'

Adil Hussain further added that he is scared if his wife sees the movie, he will be embarrassed to the core. Adil played Shahid Kapoor's professor and dean of the college in Kabir Singh.

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh

Speaking about the story of Kabir Singh, the intense romantic film starts at Delhi Medical College. Kabir Rajdheer Singh (Shahid Kapoor) is a great student and a senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka (Kiara Advani), a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her. Preeti's family is against their plans to wed her to a different man. Kabir gets into a disagreement with Preeti and his family at the bachelor party of his older brother and then overindulges in booze and drugs, knocking himself out for two days.

When Kabir awakens, he discovers that Preeti has married someone else, and his father kicks him out of the house for causing a commotion at his brother's wedding. Kabir now secures employment in the best hospital in the city. But after losing Preeti, he becomes a womanizer and alcoholic.

