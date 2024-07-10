Ever since the release of Animal in December, there has been a massive buzz all across the board about director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, Spirit, featuring Prabhas in lead. Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will start working on Spirit by December 2024/January 2025. And now, we have another exciting update of this Bhushan Kumar production for our readers.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Prabhas gears up for unabashed entertainment in Spirit

According to sources close to the development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to make his most universal film till date with Spirit. A source tells us, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has written a ‘Pakka Commercial Entertainer’, which will cater to every section of audiences. It’s a cop-based action film with a lot of entertainment, including the emotions that cater to the cinema-goes all across the country.” According to the source, the pallet of commercial cinema by Vanga will be different from all that one has seen till date on the spectacle.

The source further added that it’s a conscious decision from Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a proper commercial film with Prabhas. “Over the last few years, Prabhas has explored new genres and the audience is eager to see him in a straight-forward commercial film. This is what has pushed Sandeep Reddy Vanga to reinvent the cop genre with Prabhas in Spirit. He is enjoying the process of writing all the scenes and building the character with heroic elements,” the source informs, quick to add, “For Sandeep, Kabir Singh was a love story, Animal was a family drama. With Spirit, he is finally venturing into the action space.”

Advertisement

After Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct Animal Park

Spirit goes on floors by the end of this year, and we will have a clear picture on the times of this cop-based actioner once Prabhas clears his date calendar. The actor has to plan his calendar of the coming 2 years between Salaar 2, Hanu Raghavapudi’s next, Spirit and Kalki 2 among others. He continues to be in talks with producers for some of the biggest films of Indian Cinema. He is currently riding high on the mega-success of Kalki 2898 AD, which is headed to emerge one of the biggest grossers of Indian Cinema.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is meanwhile set to follow Spirit up with Animal Park led by Ranbir Kapoor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai