Kiara Advani adds a sporty touch to her white top and black pants ensemble with a layered white sweater and a stylish Miu Miu cap worth Rs.39,744

Traveling often requires you to always be on your feet, but that shouldn’t stop you from looking good. If you are heading for a weekend break or traveling a long distance, the outfits you wear are very important to ensure that you are comfortable and stylish throughout your journey. Celebrities prefer wearing comfortable clothes that still look fashionable and Kiara Advani is not an exception to this trend.

Whether Kiara is spotted at the airport or in and about the city, she consistently wears outfits that manage comfort with style. Her recent sporty look was no different when she was spotted with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Kiara Advani’s airport look

Kiara Advani with her latest airport look proved that she can make even the simplest outfit look runway-ready. Her latest look featured a classic white top as the base of her outfit.

A white tank top is the most versatile piece which can be dressed formally or casually. The actress paired her white top with black flared pants. The flared silhouette added a trendy touch, elongated her silhouette and created a streamlined appearance.

The combination of black and white is classic, making it a go-to choice for anyone looking to achieve a polished appearance.

Adding an unexpected twist to her outfit, the Shershah actress draped a white sweater over her shoulders. This layering technique added a preppy and sporty touch to the ensemble and exuded an air of coolness.

Complementing Kiara’s outfit, Sidharth chose a casual yet stylish outfit. She wore a classic white t-shirt layered with a denim jacket, adding a rugged and relaxed vibe to his look. He paired the jacket with black jeans. His outfit was a perfect balance of casual and chic, making it ideal for an airport appearance.

Kiara’s make-up and accessories

Her choice of accessories perfectly complemented her cool look. She opted for a checked wool baseball Miu Miu cap worth Rs.39,744 that added a more sporty touch to her look. Kiara complimented her look with brown chunky heeled loafers and carried a beige handbag that provided a neutral balance to her look.

The Game Changer actress’ make-up was kept natural. She embraced the no-make-up look, looking as elegant as ever. Her hair was left loose which finished her overall appearance.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the chicest couples in Bollywood and they are setting fashionable couple goals with their airport outfits. The couple has been seen wearing effortless outfits with minimal accessories, which helps them maintain a balance between comfort and style.

Those who want to emulate their fashion should know that minimalism and maintaining cohesion in your look are of utmost importance. Whether you are going out for a trip or an outing, following this stylish duo’s fashion game will definitely up yours.

