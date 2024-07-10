Kiara Advani switches her boss lady mode on in pastel blue pantsuit from Nina Ricci worth Rs 1,09,931 at Wimbledon 2024

Bollywood’s stylish couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, recently made heads turn as they attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London. Known for their impeccable fashion sense, the couple once again showcased their flair for style, proving they are a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of Bollywood’s favorite pairs on and off screen, and are also quite conscious about their fashion choices. The two always hit the headlines with beautiful outfits they wear to events; hence, this time was also not different. Let’s check their latest looks.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Wimbledon

For the event, Kiara Advani opted for a tailored blue pantsuit from the brand Nina Ricci. Her pantsuit exuded refinement from every angle. The slim-fit jacket featured a front button closure, emphasizing her silhouette while adding formal flair to her ensemble.

The structured shoulders lent a powerful yet graceful silhouette. What truly set Kiara’s outfit apart were the intricate details. The black velvet accents on the notch lapels and pockets added a luxurious contrast to the soft pastel hue, creating a visual contrast. The velvet details added texture to the outfit.

This was complemented by pastel blue flared pants with black velvet stripes running through them, though not as dominative as the ones on the jacket. The flared cut of the pants also gives her promenade and sophistication to her outfit. Her outfit came with a price tag of Rs.1,09,931

Complementing her wife, Sidharth Malhotra looked sharp in a stylish outfit. He wore a blue striped shirt under a crisp white blazer, which made him look sophisticated. His navy blue pants matched well with his black shoes. The actor added a touch of color with his green tie and held an umbrella, being both stylish and prepared. With neat hair and a clean-shaven face, he completed his polished look, showing attention to detail.

Kiara’s accessories and glam

Kiara Advani wore stylish white pointed heels to match her outfit at Wimbledon 2024. She also held The Alto Hatbox Trunk Bag in Gold made by Goyard, which added a luxe touch.

As far as Kiara’s makeup is concerned, she went for a matte nude lip color, which went really well with the overall theme, as well as stylish winged eyeliner highlighting the beautiful eyes; just a few swipes of peach blush made those cheeks slightly shine and neatly raised eyebrows also defined her face. In addition, she partitioned her hair at the center to complete her sleek yet casual look.

At Wimbledon 2024, it was very clear that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were not all about showing off their own style but also about being in sync together. That’s why they’re unarguably considered among Bollywood’s top fashionistas.

