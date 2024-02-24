Alia Bhatt celebrates Poacher topping Indian charts with pet cat Edward; writes 'So thrilled and excited for the love'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. The Brahmastra actress has also ventured into production and has now backed Richie Mehta's crime drama web series Poacher, serving as its executive producer. Recently, she took to her social media handle to celebrate the love the show has been receiving.

Alia Bhatt shares PIC with her cat Edward

Today, on February 24th, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself holding her cat Edward. In the background, we see a big screen with all the episodes visible on the streaming platform. The actress stated that she is thrilled and excited with all the love the show has been getting. She wrote: & just within a day of its release, Poacher is #1 in India! So thrilled and excited for the love it’s receiving! To everyone who hasn't yet, watch now on @primevideoin."

About Poacher

Poacher is directed by Richie Mehta who earlier made the Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime. Based on true events surrounding poaching activities in India, the series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. Alia is serving as an executive producer on the series. Poacher premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 23rd.

Alia Bhatt on producing films and shows

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia was asked how she decides whether she will act or not in any film or show she produces. The Jigra star said that it boils down to whether she fits the part or not.

She said: "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors."

She added, "So, I am actually somebody who, something that very naturally happens, even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?"

In an earlier Instagram post, Alia showered praise on the show and called it one of the best. She wrote: "Poacher is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time & I’m so grateful to be associated with such powerful storytelling that not only will entertain you.. but it’ll also stay with you long after!!"

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It marked the return of Karan on the director's chair after nearly seven years. Last year, the actress also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

She is currently working on Vasan Bala's Jigra which she is also co-producing with KJo. The team recently finished its shooting.

