Alia Bhatt loves to read stories to her daughter Raha; REVEALS how this routine inspired her

Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress is finally back to work after her maternity break. The popular star resumed work last month with the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her longtime partner, actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November, of the same year. However, marriage and motherhood have not prevented Alia from being active in her acting career.

Alia Bhatt loves to read stories to Raha

In her recent chat with Elle magazine, Alia Bhatt extensively spoke about how the arrival of Raha changed her life. According to the talented actress, she loves to build a color-coordinated wardrobe for her little daughter, like most new mothers. However, what Alia enjoys the most is, reading books for baby Raha. Interestingly, the Brahmastra actress revealed that Raha listens to her attentively, even though she is still an infant.

"She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively," said Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Raha's love for stories has now inspired her doting mother to launch storybooks for her brand, Ed-A-Mamma. "I'm planning to launch storybooks soon. I have a couple of ideas, but I am not very good with language. So I may or may not write them. But, my sister Shaheen will definitely be a part of this. The idea is to release a series of nine books, which are based on emotions like joy, kindness, and hope," explained the actress in her chat with Elle magazine.