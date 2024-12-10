Baaghi 4: Sonam Bajwa’s entry to action universe CONFIRMED; don’t miss Tiger Shroff’s ‘rebel’ style welcome

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sonam Bajwa has signed another film with Sajid Nadiadwala after Housefull 5. She has been cast as the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. Shroff recently took to his social media to give her a warm, rebel-style welcome to the Baaghi universe

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of Sonam Bajwa and penned a note welcoming her on board. The post read, "Welcoming the new member of the Rebel family. Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in #Baaghiuniverse." Sonam looks sizzling in a white tank tee, with her hair flowing loose in waves.

See the post here:

Nadiadwala's Grandson also took to their social media handle and shared a note welcoming Bajwa. The note read, "From the laughs of the #HousefullUniverse to the action-packed #BaaghiUniverse, @sonambajwa is here to steal the show! Welcome to the Rebel League #Baaghi4! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha."

Fans were quick to react to the announcement. One person wrote, " Finally, someone new is here !!!!". One person wrote, "Welcome to The #baaghiuniverse." Someone wrote, "Wow Sonam Bajwa in baaghi 4 sidha housefull 5 universe se baaghi universe main osm excited."

Pinkvilla revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala was eager to bring fresh casting to Baaghi 4 and has chosen to highlight the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa in the action-packed thriller.

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise will feature a strong role for the female lead, with action intertwined with romance. Director A. Harsha also plans to present the pairing of Tiger and Sonam in a way never seen before.

Advertisement

Earlier, the makers announced that Sanjay Dutt will play the villain in Baaghi 4, with his first look poster also being unveiled.

The poster features Dutt seated on a throne, bloodstained clothes, holding a lifeless woman in his arms, his expression a mix of pain and fury. The gripping tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," has further fueled fans' curiosity.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated for release on September 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar kickstarts shooting for Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy; movie to hit theaters on THIS date