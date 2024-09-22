Karisma Kapoor dials up the festive glam in a cream-hued floral saree worth Rs. 99,000 and we're here for it

Karisma Kapoor doesn’t just attend events, she arrives like a queen casting a fashion spell. Last night was no different when she stepped out looking like a dream in a stunning floral saree from Anita Dongre and honestly, we are still trying to pick up our jaws off the floor. Let’s take a closer look at her saree which was nothing short of a spellbinding vision.

Karisma arrived draped in an exquisite cream-hued silk saree that looked like it was woven straight from the looms of luxury. Her saree was no ordinary one, it was handwoven by legendary artisans of Benaras and it had us all in awe. Her saree was adorned with delicate motifs in hues of pink and orange as if she stepped out of a floral garden.

In true Anita Dongre style, the floral saree came alive with her signature gota patti and hand embroidery, shimmering with embellishments of pearls, sequins and anchored French knots that enhanced the saree.

The actress kept the look fresh and classic by pairing it with a crisp white blouse that balanced the heavy embroidery just right. The blouse featured a round neckline and short sleeves, adding a chic simplicity to the extravagance of the saree. It was perfect yin to the saree’s yang! Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 99,000.

Karisma’s accessories ensured that the enchantment went on. With the ornaments, silver jhumkas, bangles, and a statement ring sufficed the sparkle without becoming too blinding. The decision to tone it down to classy was absolutely brilliant; she wore the saree, and her accessories played the perfect supporting role.

And her beauty look? Utter class. In keeping with her signature understated glitz, Karisma chose delicate eyes lined with kohl, lashes adorned with mascara, a touch of blush and soft pink lips that echoed the floral motifs on her saree. The dainty bindi added an ethnic touch which was almost divine.

But what truly made her appear magnificent? Surely it was her hair! Karisma pulled back her tresses into a tidy bun laden with white flowers, which displayed ease and old-school elegance. The flowers were not simply an ornament—they were the finishing touch to an already stunning vision.

Karisma Kapoor has once again demonstrated that fashion is about more than clothes—it's about bringing tradition to life with grace, charm and effortless beauty and when it comes to that, she’s truly a queen.

