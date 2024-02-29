Anant Ambani on 'perfect' date night with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar: 'Everything would be nature-oriented only'

The love story of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is akin to a fairy tale. Starting as childhood friends and now becoming partners for life, the couple is ready to kick off their lavish pre-wedding celebrations starting on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Recently, Anant Ambani has opened up on his idea of a “perfect” date with Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani opens up on his idea of an ideal date with Radhika Merchant

During a recent interaction with India Today, on the episode of Jab We Met, Anant Ambani talked about his idea of a “perfect’ date with his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant. Interestingly, when discussing his idea of an ideal date in Jamnagar, Anant specifically mentioned his rescued animals. He said, “A date in Jamnagar would be walking in the forest, feeding my elephants. Or going in a small paddle boat with the elephants in the lake. Everything would be nature-oriented only.”

Anant was raised in Jamnagar, where his affection for animals led him to establish a rescue and rehabilitation center called Vantara at Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex. Anant expressed his joy in knowing that Radhika has a strong love for the place, perhaps even more than he does. He said, “She is more happy in Jamnagar than anywhere else. She loves it here, even more than I do.”

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant perform Anna Seva ahead of their wedding

There's nothing quite like the atmosphere, the beauty, and the extravagance of an Ambani wedding. When Aakash and Isha Ambani tied the knot previously, they had a star-studded guest list from Bollywood and some of the biggest international celebrities. Now, with the next wedding of India's billionaire family approaching, everything is expected to be even more lavish and magnificent.

Beginning their pre-wedding celebrations on a positive tone, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are soon to be married, participated in Anna Seva at Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In the video, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, adorned in elegant Indian attire, were observed serving delicious food to the seated individuals. With wide smiles, the couple happily fed numerous people, ranging from young to old.

TAKE A LOOK:

The bride-to-be appeared beautiful in her lovely pink and orange suit set, adorned with intricate embroidery. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair down, exuding a charming look. Completing her ensemble were shiny earrings, broad bangles, and a diamond-studded ring. The groom, on the other hand, donned a maroon kurta-pajama set paired with a printed waistcoat.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani says Radhika Merchant 'stood like strong pillar of support' while he was battling health issues