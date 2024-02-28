Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here's a glimpse of venue in Jamnagar; WATCH

Recently, a glimpse of the venue of the pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be married Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been revealed.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Feb 28, 2024
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, is ready to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The upcoming wedding festivities, set to take place next month, are anticipated to be extravagant. Earlier, it was reported that the pre-wedding events from March 1 to March 3 would be graced by top Bollywood celebrities, and now a glimpse of the venue of their pre-wedding festivities has been revealed. 

A glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's venue of pre-wedding festivities

A luxurious wedding celebration is coming soon as Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, gets ready to marry Radhika Merchant this year. The highly awaited pre-wedding events, starting this week, are expected to draw many famous personalities, including Bollywood stars. The pre-wedding festivities are set to take place in Jamnagar city, Gujarat, as it holds significance for the Ambani family. Recently a glimpse of the wedding venue has been viral and the video reveals that the festivities will be taking place at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. 

TAKE A LOOK:


