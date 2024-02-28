Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here's a glimpse of venue in Jamnagar; WATCH

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, is ready to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The upcoming wedding festivities, set to take place next month, are anticipated to be extravagant. Earlier, it was reported that the pre-wedding events from March 1 to March 3 would be graced by top Bollywood celebrities, and now a glimpse of the venue of their pre-wedding festivities has been revealed.

A glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's venue of pre-wedding festivities

