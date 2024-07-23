When it comes to rocking a saree with timeless elegance, Genelia Deshmukh is a name that always tops the list. From breathtakingly beautiful embroidery to silhouettes that flatter every curve, Deshmukh's saree choices are a masterclass in traditional allure. She always leaves us obsessed with her ethnic serves. This is precisely why her most unforgettable saree looks are guaranteed to inspire your next guest outfit for the wedding season.

So, without further ado, let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at some exceptionally fabulous saree looks served by Genelia Deshmukh. It’s time for fashion inspiration!

3 head-turning traditional saree looks served by Genelia Deshmukh:

Antique gold embroidered saree set

Deshmukh also donned Anavila’s antique gold embroidered saree set as her second outfit change at the grand Ambani wedding, recently. And, her exclusive saree was a piece of traditional art and allure. It was paired with q matching blouse and the pallu was beautifully wrapped to display the elegant and gorgeously pleated floor-length skirt.

The classy pick was thoroughly laden with hand-embroidered flowers in jewel tones. The classy piece was also elevated with zari work. She also added a contrasting pink shawl-like dupatta resting on her shoulder. She also accessorized her look with a kundan maang tika, matching traditional earrings, and a neckpiece to add bling.

Handwoven and vegan Himroo saree

Genelia loves to flaunt her traditional Maharashtrian roots, and she did just that in a classy handwoven custom saree, not too long ago. This recycled piece was mastered by the talented weavers of Maharashtra, and that’s precisely what made it so artistic and precious. The all-white Re-ceremonial saree was visibly made as an ode to Mother Earth.

She literally looked like a desi mulgi. The traditional look was complemented with a Maharashtrian choker, earrings, maang tikka, and nath from Razwada Jewels. We loved this incomparable pick.

Vibrant floral-embroidered saree

Mrs Deshmukh also loves to serve some of the most exceptional wedding guest looks of all time. One such look was the fabulous sari looked that she served for a recent celebrity wedding reception. For the star-studded occasion, she wore an off-white-based saree with intricate floral embroidery at its edges.

This beautifully enhanced the saree’s overall appeal. She also added a vibrant 3/4th-sleeved blouse for that extra ethnic touch. Hydra dramatic maang tikka As, cocktail rings and delicate rings played very well with the classy saree. We are absolutely in love!

Genelia Deshmukh's love affair with sarees is a true testament to the enduring power of tradition. Each of her saree looks is a unique blend of exquisite Indian craftsmanship and captivating elegance.

So, the next time you're looking for a wedding guest outfit that exudes timeless sophistication, take a page out of Genelia Deshmukh's stylebook and embrace the magic of the saree.

