Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal happily pose with Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap

The lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have undoubtedly captivated public interest, thanks to their extravagance and the distinguished guest list. With prominent figures from Bollywood and international circles in attendance, the event has attained unprecedented levels of splendor. Transitioning into the second day of celebrations, the theme embraced a lively jungle fever ambiance.

Amidst the flurry of pictures and videos flooding social media feeds, one particular moment has seized the spotlight of netizens. An image featuring Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal alongside badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap has gone viral.

Saina Nehwal recently took to her Instagram to share a delightful picture featuring herself and her husband Parupalli Kashyap alongside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In the image, both couples radiate their million-dollar smiles while posing for the camera. They are impeccably in sync with the jungle fever theme, sporting outfits adorned with animal prints. These images provide a glimpse into the fantastic time the guests had on the second day of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In her caption, Saina wrote, "Lovely couple of Bollywood.. #bollywood #katrinakaif #vickykaushal." Take a look at the heartwarming moment captured in Saina's post: