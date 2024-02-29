Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan-Aryan, AbRam reach Jamnagar

The pre-wedding celebration of businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, with his beloved Radhika Merchant, promises to be a star-studded affair. The crème de la crème of Bollywood has been making their way to Jamnagar in anticipation of the festivities. Joining the illustrious list, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now arrived in the city, accompanied by his family, including his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Jamnagar airport with family ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

On Thursday, February 29, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrived at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat. Although visuals from inside their car were not available, their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan were clearly visible exiting the airport premises. Suhana, who recently made her debut with the movie The Archies, was seated in the front seat of her car, sporting a stylish black jacket and sleek sunglasses.

Aryan, who is gearing up for his directorial debut with the series Stardom, was spotted in another car wearing a black t-shirt. He was seen engaging with his younger brother AbRam, who sat in the back seat.

Watch the footage from their arrival here:

Advertisement

More Bollywood celebrities in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions

Earlier today, the endearing couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor, arrived at the pre-wedding destination. Alongside them was Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor. Notably, Alia and Ranbir are poised to deliver a dazzling performance, having been spotted rehearsing a few weeks prior.

Adding to the star-studded affair, Arjun Kapoor and the groom-to-be’s brother, Akash Ambani, were also spotted in Jamnagar. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, and international pop sensation Rihanna have also made their way to the festivities. Rihanna is scheduled to enthrall the audience with her performance during the three-day extravaganza, which commences tomorrow, March 1, and concludes on March 3 at the Reliance Greens. The dates and venue were revealed in the pre-wedding invite.

Radhika and Anant, along with their families, participated in the Anna Seva ceremony yesterday.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor reach Jamnagar