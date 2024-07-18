Ranveer Singh’s latest head-to-toe Versace look SCREAMS Rocky Randhawa; his Rs 83,395 Medusa necklace made our jaws drop

When it comes to fashion, few can come close to Ranveer Singh and what he dares to do. Having a penchant for style statements and a fearless approach to fashion, he has been quite a trendsetter in Bollywood. Singh’s ability to effortlessly pull off opulent ensembles and make bold fashion statements have made him the most fashionably experimental Bollywood actor.

In celeb’s style evolution we have seen him in some of the finest labels such as Valentino, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and now, Versace. His latest pictures are a testament to his taste in high fashion. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Ranveer Singh’s Versace look

Ranveer Singh, the undisputed king of style, has done it again! This time he wore a stunning Versace ensemble. The centerpiece of his outfit was a regular fit, long-sleeved silk twill shirt adorned with a classic La Coupe des Deux print.

This exquisite design characterized by intricate patterns and rich textures appeared to be the embodiment of Versace's opulent aesthetic. The shirt had a regular collar, a front buttoning, and buttoned cuffs which only made the outfit classier.

What truly set the look apart was how Ranveer styled the shirt, much like his character Rocky Randhawa, who doesn't mind people ogling him. Leaving it half unbuttoned, he offered a glimpse of his chiseled physique.

Complementing his lavish shirt, the actor opted for black silk pants that enhanced the sleekness of the outfit. The pants’ smooth, luxurious fabric perfectly harmonized with a satin shirt, creating a cohesive look. His outfit was truly a masterclass on luxe fashion.

Ranveer Singh’s accessories and glam

Ranveer did not forget to accessorize himself well, which added another layer to his style statement. He wore Versace shades, and shoes that were loafers, to give it that new-age, cool look.

Around his neck, there was the shiny Versace Medusa Biggie necklace worth Rs 83,395. For the rest of the accessories, he wore only a gold watch and a pair of tiny golden earrings which served up the bling quotient of the look.

Ranveer’s grooming was another aspect that played a crucial role in his appearance. He flaunted a pony with his hair cut to the nape of his neck. The handlebar mustache and rugged beard added to his style statement.

This look coupled with the over-the-top accessories reflected a suave stylish side complimenting the untamed look that is so symbolic of Ranveer’s personality.

