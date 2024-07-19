Ram Charan and Rhyme are photoshoot ready in London; check the too-adorable-to-miss BTS moments

Pan-Indian star Ram Charan is an ardent animal lover. He is a pet parent to two super cute dogs- Rhyme and Brat and shares a special bond with them. Recent adorable pictures of RC with the former have gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan shares happy moment with his paw-friend; Check PICS

In a recent post on Ram Charan’s pet Rhyme’s Instagram page, the Rangasthalam actor is seen with his adorable paw-friend. Clad in a white shirt and black pants, Ram looks dashing as always. Check the pictures below.

In the first picture, the Yevadu actor is caressing Rhyme while in another pic, RC can be seen planting a sweet kiss on the adorable fluffball. The picture is perhaps taken while the actor is getting ready since he is sitting in front of a vanity table in London.

Talking about Rhyme, it is not wrong to say that the French Barbet is an integral part of the Konidela household. He also has a sibling - a Jack Russell named Brat. Ram Charan is extremely close to his pet dogs.

Ram Charan to be honored at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Meanwhile, the RRR actor will receive a prestigious award at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, the festival will be held from August 15-2, 2024.

Advertisement

Ram Charan will receive the award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The news was announced by the official social media page of IFFM.

In a press note shared by his team, Ram expressed his excitement and said, “I am deeply honored to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe.”

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will be next seen in S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer. He has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, as confirmed by the actor himself on social media. Apart from Ram, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Sunil in crucial roles.

The film is produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this pan-Indian project. Although the makers have not announced its release date, speculations say that the Ram Charan starrer will hit theaters in September or October this year.

Advertisement

Moreover, Ram Charan will be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar will bankroll the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

ALSO READ: Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as husband and wife look stunning together in new poster