Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and a successful entrepreneur, shared her excitement on social media about her TV debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She recently posted pictures with host Rohit Shetty, calling the experience both ‘scary’ and ‘fulfilling.’ Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is about to premiere on TV.

Krishna Shroff pens a heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures with the filmmaker and host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

She wrote, "For somebody who’s always up for a challenge, who’s pictured as the strongest woman in the room, trust me when I say this: Khatron Ke Khiladi was far from easy—it was the most intense and challenging experience of my life.”

She said that she truly wouldn’t have achieved what she did without Rohit Sir cheering her on, guiding her, and pushing her beyond her own beliefs because he believed in her. She described him as the best, noting that he helped her push her boundaries, face her fears, and become a better person forever.

Speaking about her outfit, Krishna looked stunning in a halter-neck black crop top paired with high-waist leather pants, giving her a chic and sophisticated look. She styled her hair in a high bun with flicks on either side.

Advertisement

As soon as Krishna Shroff uploaded the pictures, celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Ayesha Shroff, Zubin Khan, Aashish Mehrotra and more reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration. A fan wrote, “So beautiful.” Another fan commented, “I think you in action will be perfect.”

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will feature Krishna competing alongside celebrities like Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and more. This season also marks Krishna Shroff's first on-screen project and her debut collaboration with Rohit Shetty.