Anasuya Sengupta is overwhelmed by ‘love pouring’ from India after winning Best Actress award at Cannes 2024

Anasuya Sengupta has become the country’s favorite. The Indian actress recently created history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival which concluded on May 25. She became the first Indian to win the Best Actor award for her role in the film The Shameless.

Soon after the official announcement of her amazing feat was made, the internet and several B-town stars showered her with praise and congratulatory messages. Reacting to the love she is being poured with, Sengupta stated that she can’t wait to be back in her country. Read on!

Anasuya Sengupta expresses happiness on receiving Best Actor award at Cannes 2024

Nothing beats the joy and happiness of an artist than getting recognition and winning accolades on an international platform. Anasuya Sengupta must be on cloud nine after she scripted history and became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment for her role in The Shameless at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing her feelings upon receiving this prestigious award, she told Hindustan Times, "I couldn't believe it was happening! But as I shakily walked to the stage and stood with artists I have admired, my heroes, it felt oddly natural to be welcomed with so much authenticity and love by them. I am so grateful to the jury for seeing my hard work."

Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and many others took to their social media handles to express how proud they were of her for winning the coveted award.

Opening up about receiving so much love and admiration, she said, “I am amazed at the love pouring in from so many back home, it makes me proud to make everyone proud. I am literally taxi-ing in the plane now on my way home to my family, I just can’t wait to be with them,” she exclaimed adding that she dedicates her award “to the queer community,”

Speaking about the film that made her win the award, Anasuya Sengupta stated that she auditioned for it after Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov reached out to her for the lead role. “I have worked so hard for so long, and I’m here to keep doing it more and more. It all feels worth it when I look back, and all the pieces are wonderfully coming together for me finally,” she concluded.

She was also part of the show Masaba Masaba featuring the mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta.

