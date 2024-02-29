Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar recall moment they got to know about pregnancy: 'We were jumping with joy'

The news of Yami Gautam’s pregnancy broke the internet. Soon after, the couple was spotted at the promotional event of their film Article 370 and the way Aditya Dhar took care of Yami was truly remarkable. In a recent interview, the couple opened up about the time when they got to know that they were pregnant with their first child.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar talk about the moment they got to know about their pregnancy

Soon-to-be parents, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were in an interview with Hindustan Times where they expressed their happiness of expecting their first child. Sharing about the moment when he got to know about it during the shoot of Article 370, the producer said, “We were in the hotel. Luckily our action portions were done by then. It was a really happy moment, something I will remember for the rest of our lives. We were jumping with joy and emotional. Now, we can’t wait.”

The Vicky Donor actress was quick to share how she felt about it. The star said that you are never prepared for a moment like this. “You only realize once you are in it. You get happy when it happens to your loved ones, like when my sister was pregnant. When it has happened to be, I can’t stop smiling. You forget everything and then come back to reality to plan. It’s a very personal time, we are private people. We had to be cautious,” she stated.

Advertisement

In an earlier conversation with ANI, the actress revealed that she finished the action sequences of their recently released political drama film before getting pregnant. “The portions that were left were mostly talking portions, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realize your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has,” said Yami adding that the emotional support she got from her husband was incredible.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam finished action sequences of Article 370 before pregnancy; Aditya Dhar confirms having doctors on set