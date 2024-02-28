Article 370: Yami Gautam’s political drama NOT banned in Gulf, awaits certification in some countries: REPORT

A couple of days ago, Yami Gautam's political drama film Article 370 had its theatrical release. But soon after, several reports suggested that the film was banned in many Gulf countries. Well, now it has been reported that the film was not actually banned in the Gulf but is awaiting certification in many countries. Read on!

Yami Gautam's political drama film Article 370 not banned in Gulf countries

After the Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial movie Article 370 was made available to the public, it was reported that it had been banned in the Gulf countries. Even a statement released by the team claimed the same. But now, it has been unearthed that the thought-provoking feature does not face any ban in Gulf countries. According to a report by ANI, in certain Gulf countries, the movie awaits certification.

Backed by Yami Gautam's husband, Aditya Dhar, Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23. Apart from her, it stars Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. It narrates the hardships of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the turn of events that happened after the abrogation of Article 370.

Yami Gautam thanks the audience for the film's success

Even though the film faced reservations from a certain section of society, it has become a box office success. After receiving accolades from cinema lovers who showered immense love on it, the actress took to social media and penned a lengthy note addressed to movie lovers. She expressed her gratitude to them for proving naysayers wrong.

Her post read, "When we were making 'Article 370', so many people told us that this film won't work with the audience, 'it's too technical, too many political jargons etc etc'. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad! Jai Hind!"

