Baaghi 4: After Sonam Bajwa, Tiger Shroff gets a new ‘lady rebel’ in Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made the nation proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown after a 20-year wait, is now ready to dazzle on the big screen. She’s set to join Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa in the highly anticipated Baaghi 4, marking her grand entry into Bollywood.

Yes, you read that right! The makers of Baaghi 4 just dropped some exciting news on Instagram today (December 12). They revealed the stunning Harnaaz Sandhu as the new 'lady rebel' in the action-packed film. Along with the announcement, they shared a breathtaking picture of her in a sizzling red outfit, sure to chase away any mid-week blues.

The caption read, "From #MissUniverse to the #BaaghiUniverse! Presenting our new #NGETalent, the lady Rebel in #Baaghi4 - @harnaazsandhu_03. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha. Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025."

Earlier, Sonam Bajwa, who is making her Bollywood debut in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, announced her next exciting project, Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff. After wrapping up the multi-starrer, she will continue her collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in this high-octane action film. Sonam will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in what promises to be an action-packed adventure.

Expressing her enthusiasm on social media, she shared her excitement about working with the team again and joining the Baaghi 4 cast. This marks her second film with Sajid Nadiadwala, following Housefull 5.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, is gearing up to be an action-packed blockbuster filled with gripping drama. The first posters have already set the stage with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt showcasing their rugged, intense personas, heightening excitement for the fourth installment of the Baaghi series. With Sonam Bajwa already bringing a fresh dynamic to the film, the latest addition of Harnaaz Sandhu promises to make things even more exciting.

