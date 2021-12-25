EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone’s fashion style has impressed Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made India proud by bagging the Miss Universe 2021 title. On December 13, India's pride gained the Miss Universe 2021 crown after competing with contestants from across 80 countries. Punjab's Harnaaz brought back the title for India after 21 years. The talented diva recently met Pinkvilla and opened up about her journey, movies, her favourite star, and more. Punjab’s Harnaaz Sandhu who impressed judges with her style, grace, elegance, and intelligence revealed her favourite actress whose fashion style is impressive.

Harnaaz Sandhu said, “I like Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense. The way she holds and pulls off every attire.” Harnaaz also revealed her favourite movie and said, “I think, Padmavaat was a very strong movie and related to women’s empowerment, I think that holds a very strong message for the audience.” For the unversed, the epic periodic drama starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati hit the screens on January 25, 2018. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. ‘Padmavaat’ became an instant fan favourite film.

Talking about Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Harnaaz reached the final round along with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay. All the three talented ladies were asked the same winning question. The question was, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said that one of the pressures women face today is not believing in themselves and that they should understand that their uniqueness makes them beautiful.

According to media reports, the beauty queen won whopping prize money of USD 2.50,000 which sums up to around Rs 1.89 crores. If the reports are to be believed, the diva was given the most expensive crown ever to date. As per a report published in The Philippine Star, the crown is worth USD 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores.

