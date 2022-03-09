Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar REVEALS the idea behind film's title & it has Abhishek, Chunky connection

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been creating quite a buzz, ever since its trailer dropped. The film is a few weeks away from release and the actors are busy with promotions. At a press event today, Akshay revealed how the idea for the title of the film was born.

Spilling the beans about how the title of the film was born, Akshay Kumar said, “At the success party of Housefull 4, I just saw a picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey, and that’s how we got the title Bachchhan Paandey.”

The 2019 film Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchhan Paandey is being helmed by Samji as well. When asked about working in a non-comic film with Farhad, Akshay said, “Farhad has written so many films for Rohit Shetty - he can do action, drama, and comedy is his forte. He has done four films with me and I have full faith in Farhad.”

Moreover, Bachchhan Paandey also marks Akshay’s 10th film with Nadiadwala. Speaking about his journey with the producer, Akshay shared that they go back a long time. “My journey with Sajid Nadiadwala goes very far back. We went to school together, travelled in the same bus. I have struggled in his office, went there to ask for work. Our first film was Waqt Hamara Hai and since then, we have done so many films - most being hits. So, I hope, the count reaches 20 soon,” said the actor.

Talking about Bachchhan Paandey, in the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist hoping to direct films someday. The film revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles. It is slated to release theatrically on the 18th of March.

