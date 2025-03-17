Bada Naam Karenge star Ritik Ghanshani reveals biggest impact Akshay Kumar had on him during Sky Force; 'an actor’s true character is…'

Ritik Ghanshani recently appeared in Bada Naam Karenge, but this wasn’t his first on-screen role. Before this, he had the opportunity to work alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jammwal. In a recent interview, he mentioned that Kumar left a “lasting impact” on him while filming Sky Force and shared: "I believe an actor’s true character is revealed in the moments between takes when the camera isn’t rolling, he would simply stand there, waiting patiently for his next shot, never complaining, no matter how many takes were needed."

Before working on Sooraj Barjatya's Bada Naam Karenge, Ritik appeared in Sky Force and Khuda Haafiz 2. In a recent conversation with News18, he shared that both actors possess similar qualities, describing them as “humble, fun-loving, and highly dedicated to fitness”.

Ritik mentioned that while he didn’t get as much one-on-one time with Akshay Kumar, he learned a great deal simply by just observing him. He admired Bhooth Bangla actor’s approach to his scenes, his demeanor, and his relaxed attitude on set, all of which left a lasting impression on him.

He further noted that despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country, Akshay remained humble and never displayed any arrogance or tantrums.

Ritik expressed his belief that an actor’s true character is reflected in the moments between takes when the camera isn’t rolling. He observed that Hera Pheri 3 actor would patiently wait for his next shot without any complaints, regardless of how many takes were required. Ritik deeply admired this humility.

The star further shared that Akshay’s presence on set was both calming and energetic, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the shoot.

Ritik also shared that he spent a significant amount of time with Vidyut Jammwal, particularly during their 45-day shooting schedule, which included traveling to Egypt for the Khuda Haafiz 2's climax.

As a newcomer, he had numerous questions about acting, action sequences, and character preparation. He recalled frequently asking Vidyut about his approach to roles and fight scenes and praised the actor for his patience and kindness in answering every query.