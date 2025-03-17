FIR against Orry and 7 others near Vaishno Devi; Why is Internet sensation facing legal heat? Find out

Trigger Warning: The article mentions alcohol.

Bollywood’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, along with seven others, has been charged by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly drinking alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine. According to a report by news agency ANI on Monday, the state police have registered an FIR against a total of eight individuals, including Orry, for consuming alcohol in a restricted area in Katra.

ANI reported, “As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra.”

As reported by Times Now, the other individuals accused in the case include a Russian national, Anastasila Arzamaskina, who was with Orry and his friends in Katra. An FIR (No. 72/25) has been registered at the Katra Police Station, naming Orry, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Arzamaskina as the main accused. They have been charged with violating the District Magistrate’s order and allegedly offending religious sentiments.

The Cottage Suit area in Katra, where the group is accused of consuming alcohol, enforces strict regulations prohibiting non-vegetarian food and intoxicants. These restrictions are in place due to its close proximity to the Vaishno Devi shrine, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites.

According to a Reasi Police official, a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra, and SHO Katra to investigate the matter, Times Now reported. The official stated that notices would be issued to all the accused, including Orry, directing them to cooperate with the probe. Additionally, SSP Reasi emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the law, particularly those engaging in activities such as alcohol or drug consumption at religious sites.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a social media personality and content creator, widely recognized for his close association with several Gen-Z and young Millennial Bollywood celebrities.

A Mumbai resident, he is frequently seen at high-profile Bollywood parties and is known to share a close bond with stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.