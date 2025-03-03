Bada Naam Karenge: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar open up on debut with Sooraj Barjatya; ‘Many people are saying…’

Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut, Bada Naam Karenge, features Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in lead roles. The actors opened up about their characters in this heartfelt series, which revolves around Rishabh and Surbhi—two individuals brought together through an arranged marriage. Recently, the duo opened up about their debut and shared that "many are saying this is a story they haven’t seen in a long time, and they’re really loving it."

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ayesha Kaduskar spoke about her debut with Sooraj Barjatya and shared her reaction to the audience’s feedback. She mentioned that every morning, she wakes up to an overwhelming number of messages on Instagram and Twitter, with people showering praise on the show.

Describing the experience as surreal, she admitted that it was difficult to process how special their work had become, given its wide-reaching impact. She noted that many viewers appreciated the story, calling it something they hadn’t seen in a long time.

Additionally, she revealed that there was already a demand for a second season, which she found incredible. Expressing gratitude for the audience’s love, she hoped that even more people would watch the show.

Meanwhile, Ritik shared his thoughts on the show's success, stating that the genre itself had struck a chord with the audience. He mentioned receiving numerous messages and comments on Instagram and other social media platforms, with people expressing that this was the kind of content they had been waiting for.

Advertisement

According to him, amid the many recent releases, viewers gravitated toward light-hearted, romantic, and feel-good stories, which had been missing from the screen for some time.

He believed that reviving a family drama love story filled a noticeable gap in the industry. Delivering such content now, he felt, was timely and necessary, which is why it resonated so well with the audience.

Bada Naam Karenge is set against the backdrop of small-town Madhya Pradesh, their journey explores love, tradition, trust, and enduring family ties. The series, streaming on Sony LIV, offers a touching exploration of modern relationships and familial bonds. The show is available for streaming on SonyLIV.