EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar spills beans about not being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3; ‘mujhe nikaal dia tha'

Akshay Kumar is lovingly called Khiladi Kumar because of the power-packed and mind-boggling stunts he performs in his movies. However, he has also made the audience laugh with his comedy movies. One among them was the 2007 horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which later became a classic. After the film’s massive success, two sequels of it were made. However, Kumar wasn’t a part of them, much to his fans’ disappointment. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, the senior actor spilled the reason behind it.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya recently sat down for a fun chat with Pinkvilla. While they spoke about their upcoming action-thriller, Sky Force, the celebs also answered some of the fan questions. From the audience, someone stated that he didn’t watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 as Khiladi Kumar was not a part of it.

When asked why the senior actor parted ways from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the actor divulged, “Beta, mujhey nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That’s it.”

Well, for those who want to see Kumar appear in more comedic films, here’s the good news. While talking to us, the Singham Again actor gave a big update on his next comic caper, Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor informed that just like his fans, he is also waiting for Hera Pheri 3

He further stated, “Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year.” The actor went on to state, “When we started Hera Pheri, we didn’t know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn’t understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult.”

In the same conversation, Akshay also heaped praise on his co-star Paresh Rawal and stated that he is a very funny person in real life too. “We were just shooting for Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur, and I had lots of fun with him. During Hera Pheri, we had a lot of fun, but there are some things which can’t be said on camera,” he concluded.

