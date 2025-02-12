Sky Force Lifetime Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie to end POOR theatrical run; grosses Rs 144 crore worldwide

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, along with Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The patriotic war action drama is set to wrap its global run on a poor note.

Sky Force to wind up theatrical run at just Rs 144 crore worldwide

Based on the true story of India's first Airstrike, Sky Force is all set to close its box office journey at just Rs 144 crore gross worldwide. The movie raked over around Rs 131 crore gross from the Indian markets, which is Rs 109 crore net, while a mere Rs 13 crore gross came from overseas territories.

This is a poor result for such a well-budgeted movie, starring an A-list Superstar in the lead. However, one must know that these numbers don't hold any value as the collections were heavily pumped up by offers on ticket fares and other unfair external tools. For the unversed, the makers had activated heavy discounts on Sky Force tickets that made them available at just Rs 20 to Rs 50 in the opening weekend.

The tactics were used to give it the much-needed momentum in the initial days but it backfired the makers only as the practice maligned its reputation to a major extent. For the record, the actual lifetime collections of Sky Force are expected to be around Rs 80 crore, that too, at the worldwide box office.

Sky Force turns out to be a losing venture for the makers

No matter how much the makers try to build perception on social media about it being a success story, Sky Force is a losing venture in the actual sense. Though the actioner received positive word-of-mouth, it couldn’t lure the audience to the cinemas, given the way it was promoted on social media platforms.

The only saving grace for Sky Force is that it performed better than most of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases. The movie is now closing its box office journey with the arrival of Chhaava in cinemas.

