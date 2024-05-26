Badhshah wants to leave his 'grudge' against Honey Singh behind; says ‘I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding’

Badshah is a popular Indian singer and rapper who has made scores of people across the globe groove to his songs. Just like him, Honey Singh is a senior musician who has been entertaining the audience for ages.

But, a couple of years ago, a misunderstanding between the contemporaries led to a feud between them. Now, Badshah has decided not to let the past ruin his relationship with Singh anymore. Read on!

Badshah decided to resolve his issues with Honey Singh

Badshah was recently performing at a concert in Dehradun where he addressed rumors of him not being on good terms with Honey Singh. The singer-rapper took a break from his performance to state that he is ready to move on and forget any feud with the 41-year-old artist.

Hindustan Times quoted him saying, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind and that’s Honey Singh.”

The musician who co-sang the song Naina from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew further added, "I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realized when we were together, 'Jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the' (There were many people to break us and only a handful to keep us together). Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he concluded.

At one point in their careers, both Badshah and Honey Singh were part of the rap band Mafia Mundeer. But back in 2009, they had a public fallout post which they decided to go separate ways. They have also taken potshots at each other a couple of times online. However, after more than a decade of having harsh feelings for Singh, Badshah publicly called a truce on their tiff.

On the work front, Badshah is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool, Wakhra Swag, Paagal, Pani Pani, and more. He also lent his voice to movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

