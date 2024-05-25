Pakistani actress Hania Aamir reacts to dating rumors with Badshah: 'If I’m feeling low, he would enquire’

Speculation about Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's relationship with Indian rapper-singer Badshah has been doing rounds for quite some time. Recently, Hania addressed the persistent rumors, asserting that she and Badshah are simply 'great friends'.

She also added that sometimes she believes her sole issue is her unmarried status. She suggested that if she was married, she might distance herself from many of these rumors.

Hania Aamir opens up on dating rumors with Badshah

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hania was questioned about her current favorite song. She cited God Damn by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla. She then added that she might be mentioning Badshah's song because of their friendship.

When confronted with rumors about her dating Badshah and accused of adding fuel to them, she responded, "No, it’s a great song. I sometimes think my only problem is that I’m not married. If I was, I would be away from so many of these rumors."

Hania Aamir on how she became friends with Badshah

Hania Aamir also opened up on her friendship with Badshah and said, “That’s a personal question. It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something and my friend went like, ‘I think Badshah commented on your post’. I said, ‘Really?’ and then I looked at it. He had DM’ed me so we just spoke a little bit. Badshah is a great friend.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same interview, Hania further lauded Badshah, describing him as a 'nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona'. She further added, "To be honest, if I’m feeling low, if I’m not posting that much, he would inquire, ‘What’s wrong, what happened?’ So that also happens."

More about Hania Aamir and Badshah's rumored relationship

Dating speculations surrounding Badshah and Hania emerged in December last year after the latter posted images of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram. In April, Badshah visited Dubai to see Hania, with pictures of their meeting being shared by Hania on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir seeks help from Sanya Malhotra to find 'Rishta'; fans suggest rumored BF Badshah