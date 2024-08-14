Bollywood Newswrap, August 14: Hardik Pandya's dating rumors with Jasmin Walia; Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property sealed by CBI

On August 14, 2024, the Bollywood scene was alive with a flurry of significant and thrilling updates. If you happened to miss out, this article will provide a glimpse into the major headlines, including the dating rumors between Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia, as well as Rajpal Yadav's property in Shahjahanpur being sealed by the CBI, among other stories.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of August 14, 2024

1. Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's dating rumors

A month after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya has sparked dating rumors with British singer Jasmin Walia. The buzz started when social media users noticed that Hardik and Jasmin are following each other on Instagram. Things heated up further when both celebrities posted pictures from the same poolside spot in Greece.

2. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property sealed by CBI

As per Free Press Journal, Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property was sealed by CBI. He set up a production company under his parents' name, which includes his property in the background. The production house, called Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited, is officially owned by his wife, Radha Yadav.

The loan was taken from the Central Bank of India's Mumbai branch at Bandra Kurla Complex, and after a long time of non-payment, the loan amount has now reached Rs 11 crore. The report further suggested that on August 8, some CBI's Mumbai team officials arrived in Shahjahanpur and sealed Yadav's property without the involvement or information to local police and officials.

Advertisement

3. Nick Jonas calls Malti Marie 'light of my life'

During the Los Angeles premiere of his film, The Good Half, Nick Jonas told PEOPLE about how his perspective on life and grief has changed since he became a father to his 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

"I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything. That's a natural thing obviously that will happen. My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her absolutely a goal. And this movie, for sure, is one of those."

4. Ananya Panday and Karan Johar initiate ‘Call Me Bae launch sequence’

Amazon Prime Video dropped a video in collaboration with Ananya Panday. The video gave a peek into the set-up as Karan Johar prepared for the special ‘launch sequence’ of Bae. In the clip, we can see the actress sitting in a spaceship while KJo overlooks all the preparations.

Advertisement

5. Rani Mukerji wishes to see romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan

While celebrating Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament, Rani Mukerji said, "We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann and his cinema and his musicals; you have Hugh Jackman & Nicole Kidman, who we adore in India; they have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz drops goofy glimpse of husband Michael Dolan as she copes with his absence; 'When you miss the man...'