Nick Jonas calls his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti 'light of my world'; opens up on how life changed after becoming father

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the loveliest couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022. Nick and Priyanka never miss a chance to mention their little munchkin in interviews and share how their lives have changed after becoming parents. In a new interview, Nick opened up on how his perspective on life and grief changed since he became a father.

During the Los Angeles premiere of his film, The Good Half, Nick Jonas told PEOPLE about how his perspective on life and grief has changed since he became a father to his 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

"I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything. That's a natural thing obviously that will happen," he said.

He further added, "My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her absolutely a goal. And this movie, for sure, is one of those."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere to extend her support to her husband Nick's film The Good Half.

On August 11, 2024, PeeCee took to Instagram and shared a post as she wrapped her upcoming film, The Bluff. Her post consisted of a series of photos and videos from the set and her beautiful moments with her husband and daughter, Malti Marie.

The first picture was an adorable selfie of Priyanka with Nick and Malti. The mother-daughter duo were seen wearing pirate hats. The second slide had a video where the actress was seen giving her last shot and hugging the crew members. Nick, who was recording the video, told Malti to “give mumma a big hug and say congratulations.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Apart from Chopra, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Meanwhile, the actress will move on to prepare for the second season of her show Citadel.

